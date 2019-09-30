Bring home Hisense’s 58-inch 4K HDR Android OS UHDTV for $300 (Reg. $430)

Walmart is currently offering the Hisense 58-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV (58H6550E) for $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $428, today’s offer is $50 under the previous price drop and the best we’ve seen. If you’re looking to recreate the big-screen experience at home, then Hisense’s 58-inch UHDTV is a compelling option to consider, especially at this price. It’s equipped with a 4K HDR panel, three HDMI ports and runs Android OS, yielding Assistant voice control, as well as access to a variety of streaming services. Rated 3.8/5 stars and other Hisense TVs are well-reviewed overall.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 23,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

Hisense 58-inch Smart 4K HDR UHDTV features:

I’m smart, attractive and entertaining With four times more pixels (8.3 million) than standard high-definition TV, an Android OS with built-in apps and Google Assistant for voice control, the Hisense H6500E Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart sets the standard of what a TV should be. Pictures are delivered in bright colors and rich contrast while HDR* technology maximizes brightness. The UHD Upscaler brings lower resolution content as close to 4K as possible and Motion Rate 120 keeps up with the fast-moving sports, movie scenes and 4K games.

