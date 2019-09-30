Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new all-time low at Amazon with $69 price drop

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $429.99 shipped. You’ll need to choose no-rush shipping to see this final price reflected at checkout. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by nearly $40 on the entry-level model. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. It’s all backed by an A12 Bionic chip, alongside Touch ID, 8 and 7MP cameras, and up to 10-hours of battery life. There’s even support for Apple Pencil.
Make the most of your savings today and pick up a folio case for your new iPad Air. This model from JETech starts at under $10 and delivers 360-degree protection and an adjustable design so you can easily prop it up for movie sessions and other activities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Apple iPad Air features:
- 10. 5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
- A12 Bionic chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay
- 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Stereo speakers
- 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Lightning connector for charging and accessories
- iOS 13 with group FaceTime shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more
