Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new all-time low at Amazon with $69 price drop

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $429.99 shipped. You’ll need to choose no-rush shipping to see this final price reflected at checkout. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by nearly $40 on the entry-level model. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. It’s all backed by an A12 Bionic chip, alongside Touch ID, 8 and 7MP cameras, and up to 10-hours of battery life. There’s even support for Apple Pencil.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a folio case for your new iPad Air. This model from JETech starts at under $10 and delivers 360-degree protection and an adjustable design so you can easily prop it up for movie sessions and other activities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apple iPad Air features:

10. 5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

iOS 13 with group FaceTime shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

