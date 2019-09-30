Apple’s latest iPad Air hits new all-time low at Amazon with $69 price drop

- Sep. 30th 2019 6:55 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $429.99 shipped. You’ll need to choose no-rush shipping to see this final price reflected at checkout. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and beats our previous mention by nearly $40 on the entry-level model. Apple’s latest iPad Air features a 10.5-inch Retina display with True Tone and wide color support. It’s all backed by an A12 Bionic chip, alongside Touch ID, 8 and 7MP cameras, and up to 10-hours of battery life. There’s even support for Apple Pencil.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a folio case for your new iPad Air. This model from JETech starts at under $10 and delivers 360-degree protection and an adjustable design so you can easily prop it up for movie sessions and other activities. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10. 5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID fingerprint sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Lightning connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 13 with group FaceTime  shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

