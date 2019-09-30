Apple’s iPad mini 5 has Pencil support, Hey Siri, more for $331.50 (Reg. $399)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the new iPad mini 5 for $331.49 shipped when you use the code SAVE15 at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $399 going rate, matches our last mention, and is the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. The latest iPad mini offers support for the Apple Pencil, which is a must for sketchers or anyone who prefers to write instead of type. You’ll also get the latest A12 Bionic processor, which enables “Hey Siri” detection and more. Not sure which iPad is right for you? We’ve got a handy guide that helps you make that decision.

For sketchers, this 2-pack of screen protectors make your display feel like paper. Often, when sketching or writing on a tablet, the glossy and slippery surface just doesn’t feel the same as tried and true paper. For $17, you can easily fix that by applying a matte screen protector. Or, to keep your new display safe from cracks and scratches, opt for a tempered glass alternative. It’ll run you just $7 and get the job done just the same.

Nomad Base Station

Want a bigger screen? Apple’s latest iPad Air packs the same processor, Pencil support, and Hey Siri capabilities. It’s currently $40 off, which marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked historically. Personally, the smaller size of the iPad mini is more appealing, however, for those who need something bigger, the iPad Air brings a 10.5-inch display to the table.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9‑inch Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil, so you can capture your biggest ideas wherever they come to you. It’s still iPad mini. There’s just more of it than ever. iPad mini features a thin, light, and portable design that makes it the perfect on-the-go companion. At 0.66 pound and 6.1 mm thin,1 it’s easy to carry with you in one hand or take out of a pocket or bag whenever inspiration strikes.

