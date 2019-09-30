This $5 Kershaw multi-tool is a no-brainer at today’s discounted price

Amazon offers the Kershaw Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool for $5.38 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for $3 off the typical going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. At just $5, you can easily add this multi-tool to your keychain that features a knife, bottle opener and more. It’s pretty rare to see a Kershaw product fall below $10, let alone to this price. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Kershaw Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool features:

A budget friendly, reliable, top-of-the-line Chinese produced steel, 8Cr13MoV steel has carbon and slightly less nickel for hardness and edge retention. Kershaw’s precision heat treated 8Cr13MoV steel strongly takes and holds an edge and offers wear resistance that can withstand damage from both abrasive and adhesive wear. 8Cr13MoV is a value blade steel featuring high performing characteristics.

