LIFX’s Tile set delivers HomeKit ambient lighting for $150 (Reg. up to $250)

Amazon currently offers the LIFX Tile Modular HomeKit Lighting Starter Set for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. While it originally sold for $250, a price you’ll still pay at LIFX direct, it just dropped from $190. Today’s offer is good for at least 22% in savings, comes within $30 of the all-time low and is the third lowest we’ve seen overall. LIFX’s Tile brings five multicolor lighting panels to your smart home setup. They can be reconfigured into various patterns and feature unique lighting designs to add a pop of ambiance to your space. Plus, with HomeKit support you can call upon Siri to help set the mood. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Update 9/30 @ 1:49 PM: PANGTON VILLA (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGB LED Light Strip for $8.99 Prime shipped when you use the code QS86SAV9 at checkout. This is down 50% from its going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked historically. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

A notable alternative for some smart home ambiance is the Eve Flare HomeKit Lamp at $90 when you clip the on-page coupon. This portable LED multicolor light is a nice way to bring the mood lighting with you outside this fall. It features a water-resistant design as well and up to six hours of battery life. Learn more in our review.

LIFX Tile Starter Kit features:

Make your space a luminous work of art with this LIFX lighting kit. Its five LED tiles are dimmable, have a range of 16 million colors and can be controlled individually or as a group for creative flexibility. Use the included command strips to position the pieces of this 34W LIFX lighting kit together or separately.

