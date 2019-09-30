This Logitech keyboard pairs w/ three Mac + iOS devices: $25 (2019 Amazon low)

- Sep. 30th 2019 11:10 am ET

$25
0

Amazon is offering the Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $24.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by about $4. Unlike Apple’s Smart Keyboard, this Logitech offering features a slot that is made to fit various tablets and smartphones. Logitech states that it can fit ‘most phones and tablets up to 0.4 inches thick and 10-inches wide’, which should theoretically work with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in portrait and 11-inch model in either orientation. Smaller iPads should leave room for an iPhone, allowing you to prop up both devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Ditch Logitech’s branding and multi-device pairing to decrease spending. OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is $17 when clipping the on-page coupon and features a built-in sliding stand that can accommodate a wide variety of devices.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard features:

  • Type-on-anything universal keyboard
  • Switch easily between devices
  • Type in comfort; Multi-platform and cross-platform
  • Please refer to compatibility information present below
  • Just turn the Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between three connected Bluetooth wireless devices

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$25

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Logitech iPad Accessories iPhone Accessories

About the Author