This Logitech keyboard pairs w/ three Mac + iOS devices: $25 (2019 Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Logitech K480 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $24.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $5 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked in 2019 by about $4. Unlike Apple’s Smart Keyboard, this Logitech offering features a slot that is made to fit various tablets and smartphones. Logitech states that it can fit ‘most phones and tablets up to 0.4 inches thick and 10-inches wide’, which should theoretically work with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro in portrait and 11-inch model in either orientation. Smaller iPads should leave room for an iPhone, allowing you to prop up both devices at once. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Ditch Logitech’s branding and multi-device pairing to decrease spending. OMOTON’s Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is $17 when clipping the on-page coupon and features a built-in sliding stand that can accommodate a wide variety of devices.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Type-on-anything universal keyboard

Switch easily between devices

Type in comfort; Multi-platform and cross-platform

Please refer to compatibility information present below

Just turn the Easy-Switch dial to switch typing between three connected Bluetooth wireless devices

