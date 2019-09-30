Grab a Rubik’s Cube at one of its best prices today: $3.50 (Reg. up to $10)

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Rubik’s Cube for $3.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $10 or more at Walmart, it has sold for closer to $6 at Amazon over the last several months and is now at one of the best prices we have tracked. This is a classic-style 3 x 3 Rubik’s Cube and it ships with the stand seen above. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,300 customers. More details below.

We also spotted this 2 x 2 version of the classic Rubik’s Cube on sale for slightly below today’s featured deal. It is within cents of the Amazon all-time low as well. Rated 4+ stars, this one brings the same familiar twist and turn action in a smaller form-factor.

Hasbro Rubik’s Cube:

TWIST, TURN, AND ROTATE: The Rubik’s Cube has many combinations, but only one solution

CHALLENGE YOUR MIND: Twist the Rubik’s pieces to solve the puzzle

SOLVE THE PUZZLE: There are many combinations, but only one solution

FRUSTRATION FREE: Ships in easy-to-open, recyclable frustration-free packaging

INCLUDES: 1 Rubik’s Cube and display stand

