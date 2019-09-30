Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor returns to Amazon low at $250 ($100 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and Samsung for the same price. Having originally retailed for $400, you’ll more recently find it going for $350. Today’s offer saves you $100, matches our previous mention for the Amazon low and is only the second time we’ve seen it under $300. If having additional room on your workstation is a must for you, then Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 27-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk and can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Over at Adorama’s official eBay storefront, we’re seeing the Dell UltraSharp U2414H 24-inch 1080p monitor for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, right now you’ll find it discounted to $180 at Newegg. Today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen this year. This monitor has a thin bezel design and you’ll find dual HDMI ports headlining its I/O offerings. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 700 customers.

Regardless of which monitor you’ll be picking up, ensure it’ll work with your newer MacBook by putting the savings from today’s deal towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Samsung 27-inch 1440p Space Monitor features:

Keep your desktop free from clutter while still enjoying exceptional picture quality with this Samsung 27-inch monitor. The space-saving design attaches to the back of your desk for a more unique setup, and the WQHD resolution delivers crisp, clear images. With a slim panel and three-sided bezel-less design, this Samsung 27-inch monitor is perfect on its own or as part of a multidisplay configuration.

