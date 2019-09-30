VANTRUE’s dash cameras offer up to 1440p dual-lens recording from $56

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1440p Dash Camera for $135.99 shipped when you use the code VHABOZPL at checkout. This is down from its $200 going rate and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This is my personal dash cam in my SUV, and I absolutely love it. Probably 90% of the time, I have it recording only out of the front lens at 1440p for the most crisp image possible. However, having the option to flip it to dual 1080p recording and capture the interior or my car is also a great option for road trips, making sure that hilarious moment of a friend spilling their drink will be remembered forever. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on.

Other VANTRUE Dash Cams on sale:

A must-have when picking up a dash camera is a microSD card. This 32GB model from Samsung offers plenty of storage plus a bonus adapter in one budget-friendly package. All of these dash cameras sport loop recording, meaning the drive will never “fill up”, as the oldest footage is always deleted (unless it’s locked via the G-SHOCK sensor). So, at just $7.50 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer add-on.

Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

Based on powerful Novatek NT96660 CPU, advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor (inside car camera) and OV4689 (front car camera) image sensor, the dual 1080P dash cam simultaneously captures road front (170°) and inside cabin (140°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps.

The interior facing camera utilizes a Sony IMX323 sensor, 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture, which can handle low light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark.

24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record once detects motion in front. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up.

