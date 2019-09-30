Nab 6TB of USB 3.0 storage with WD’s $100 Desktop Hard Drive (Save $20)

Newegg is currently offering the WD 6TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped after code EMCTEWT28 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and matches our previous mention. For comparison, you’d normally pay around $120 or more for other 6TB hard drives at Amazon, as well. WD’s desktop storage solution is built around the brand’s Blue series hard drive. It’s a notable option for backups and features up to 480MBps transfer speeds. Whether you’re looking for a dedicated way to store Time Machine backups or are just in need of some additional storage at your workstation, WD’s Elements drive is a noteworthy route to take. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

Those who need to arm their everyday carry with some extra storage space should look no further than WD’s 2TB Black My Passport Portable External Hard Drive. At $60, it’s a great alternative to the desktop-class Elements drive if portability is a must.

WD 6TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

6TB Storage Capacity

Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

AC Powered

USB 2.0 Compatible

Preformatted NTFS for Windows

Mac Compatible with Reformatting

Includes USB Cable

