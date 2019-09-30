Save 20% on a 2-pack of YI 1080p Smart Home Camera 3’s, now $56.50 shipped

YI Technology (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a Smart Home Camera 3 1080p Security System 2-Pack for $56.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 7NLDRHL6 at checkout. This is down about 20% from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. These cameras pack the ability to send a 1080p video stream to your phone, the cloud, or a local microSD card. Plus, this camera works great as a baby monitor as it lets you know when your little one starts to cry. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those looking to just grab a single camera, Wyze Cam Pan is a great alternative. It supports 1080p streaming just like YI’s above options, but with the added benefit of Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Plus, it has the capability to pan and tilt, giving you a wider range of view. Just keep in mind there’s no “baby crying” detection with Wyze, though the company is always pushing out updates. At $38, it’s a no-brainer alternative if you just want a single camera. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

YI Smart Home Camera 3 features:

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service is just $4.99/month – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noonlight’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Protect your family and home with value adding home security solutions from YI that millions of families, house and pet owners already trust today. The YI home camera 3 is a AI security camera with human detection and abnormal sound detection, 1080P Full HD resolution, 107 Degree wide angle, two way audio, magnetic base and upgraded night vision.

Adjustable Alert Frequency: AI powered human detected alert or motion detected alerts can be set by sensitivity levels from high to low. Six month complimentary YI cloud service with graphic retrieval and timeline control for quick video review, ensures that footage is stored for seven days and remains accessible even if your SD card has a failure (SD card not included).

Customized Stand-by Control: schedule on and off time of your camera for each day of your week. Turn off the blue status light or set a pin (Faced on devices with Faced) to lock your house camera. You can set to receive video and photo footage with your activity alerts.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!