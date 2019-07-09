Wyze Cam is the budget-friendly security system that keeps on giving, especially with the latest update that features person detection. Whether it’s the recently-released Wyze Bulb, Wyze Sense, or the Wyze Cam Pan, the company is determined to provide premium features for those on a budget. In Wyze’s latest update, they introduced person detection through AI, available as a free update to all existing Wyze Cam V2 and Wyze Cam Pan customers.

Wyze Cam now offers person detection in an affordable package

Wyze Cam is probably one of the most budget-friendly cameras and something to keep an eye on this Prime Day. When not on sale, Wyze Cam V2 is $26 and Wyze Cam Pan is $38. We do see the cameras drop in price, occasionally, with Pan going down to around $32 and the Cam V2 has gone down to below $20 in the past.

The thing with security cameras in this price range, however, is most don’t have great software. That’s where Wyze sets itself apart. Through frequent software updates, like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant support, Wyze is proving that trend false. The latest software update brings person detection through AI to all existing Wyze Cam V2 and Wyze Cam Pan units.

Person detection for $26?

That’s right. If you pick up a Wyze Cam V2 for $26 (we’re hoping less on Prime Day, though there are no guaranteed discounts yet), you’ll be able to set up person detection. This works in a few different ways inside of the Wyze app.

Filter notifications and only view motion clips if a person is detected

Filter motion clips in the app by only those which have a person in it

As seen in the funny clip above, you’ll be able to easily tell whether a massive fly is dancing around on your couch or someone walks through the living room. But, in all seriousness, this is a fantastic feature. If you set up your Wyze Cam in a window to monitor the back yard or front porch, you’ll now know whether there’s a person trying to break in or if a leaf just passed through the cameras field of view.

9to5Toys’ Take

If spending money on something like an Arlo security camera system is out of the question, Wyze is becoming one of the best options around. This update just adds one more feature that used to be only available on pricy alternatives to a budget-friendly setup. If you’ve not already picked up Wyze Cam, it’s a no brainer at Amazon. I’ll be outfitting my entire apartment with them when I move in a few weeks, and it’s my go-to security camera for those on a budget.

