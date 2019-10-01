Cold Steel knives and outdoor gear up to 55% off: Demko AD10 $109, much more

Today only, Woot is offering a series of notable deals on Cold Steel knives and gear with prices starting from $40. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout from the bunch is the Cold Steel Demko AD10 Folder Knife for $108.99. Regularly as much as $152 or more at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $40 in savings, but we have seen this go for as much as $180 on Amazon this year. And it sells for $240 direct. Along with an included (ambidextrous) pocket clip, this knife “delivers unprecedented cutting, shearing, and piercing power in a sub 4-inch blade.” Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Cold Steel sale right here. There are several options starting from $90 (or $40 if you’re into blow-darts). Items are starting to sell out so don’t sleep on this one.

Clearly you’re going to be paying a premium for the Cold Steel hardware, but you can get in the game for less. The Gerber Bear Grylls Folding Sheath Knife might not look quite as classy on your belt, but it will certainly get the job done. Not to mention save you about $90 in the process.

Cold Steel Demko AD10 Folder Knife:

Ground thin at the edge and honed to razor sharpness, the AD-10 delivers unprecedented cutting, shearing, and piercing power in a sub 4-inch blade but remains remarkably resistant to bending, breaking or chipping: blade Length: 3. 50 in; Overall length: 8. 75 in; Blade material: CPM-S35VN.

