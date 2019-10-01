Crock-Pot’s 6-Qt. programmable slow cooker can feed 7 people at $32 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker for $32 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate, marking a near-50% discount and the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. With Thanksgiving just around the corner (seriously, it’s less than two months away), it’s time to start thinking about preparing larger meals for family. Crock-Pot’s 6-quart slow cooker does just that. Plus, the programmable functions allow you to fine-tune your cooking prowess, making sure the dishes come out just right. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 at-home chefs.

Nomad Base Station

Cooking for a big family on a budget? Go manual and ditch the programmable controls to save some cash. The Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 6-Quart Oval Portable Manual Slow Cooker is just $24 Prime shipped on Amazon. Sporting the same 6-quart capacity, it has enough room to feed an entire family, so long as you keep an eye on its progress and turn it off at the right time.

Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker features:

6 quart capacity fits a 6 pounds roast and can serve 7+ people

Digital countdown control lets you program cook times anywhere from 30 minutes up to 20 hours

HIGH and LOW settings are perfect for making chilis, stews, sauces, and more

WARM setting keeps food at the perfect serving temperature

Removable round stoneware and lid are dishwasher safe

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!