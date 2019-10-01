Bring a bit of Link’s Awakening home: Chain Chomp Plushy for $11 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Little Buddy Super Mario Chain Chomp Stuffed Plush for $11 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Part of the Super Mario All Star Collection, you might more recently recognize Chain Chomp from its cameo appearance in the recent Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening redux. The officially licensed product measures out at about 5 x 5 x 5-inches and features a soft plushy exterior. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

We also spotted the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Collection Goomba plushy down at $11 Prime shipped as well. While we have seen it go for slightly less, this is the current best price around. Also rated 4+ stars.

You could go with these 7-inch Bonsai Bill or Boo plushies for a couple bucks less. But today’s featured deal is the best price we can find on a comparable plushy version of Chain Chomp.

Little Buddy Super Mario Chain Chomp Stuffed Plush:

Official product by Little Buddy

Makes a great gift!

Limited availability

Cute and collectible

Approx. Size: 5″L x 5.5″W x 5″H

