Meross Alexa + Assistant Garage Door Opener is 20% off at $40, more from $17

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Meross smart home devices with deals starting at $17 Prime shipped. Delivery will add on an extra $6 otherwise. One standout from this sale is on the Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener at $39.99. Normally selling for $50 at Amazon, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is one of the best offers we’ve seen all year. Integrating with Alexa and Google Assistant, this garage door opener can be controlled via voice commands, your smartphone, and more. IFTTT support enters as well, bringing a dose of automation into the picture. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 510 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, Woot is offering the Meross Outdoor Alexa-enabled Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $16.99 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $22 at Amazon, that’s good for a 23% discount and matches our previous mention. This smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control outdoor lights and more. It has two individually-controllable outlets, which are accessible to Alexa, Assistant and your smartphone. Rated 4/5 stars from over 605 customers.

Shop the rest of today’s sale right here for even more ways to bolster your smart home.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

It’s never been so easy to control your garage door opener! Just use the meross app from anywhere, or speak to your Alexa or Google assistant devices, to let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home.

