Sabrent’s 3-port Mini Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub drops to new Amazon low at $11

Amazon currently offers the Sabrent Premium 3-Port Aluminum Mini USB 3.0 Hub for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $15 direct from Sabrent, today’s offer just dropped from $14 and is now down to a new all-time low at Amazon. Featuring an aluminum housing, this hub has three USB 3.0 ports for expanding your Mac or PC’s I/O selection. It also has a rotatable design, which makes it a flexible addition to just about any setup, whether you’re on-the-go or at a desk. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should the more premium, ultra-portable design not be a must, save even more with Anker’s 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub at $7.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Here you’ll be trading the aluminum form-factor for plastic, but still enjoying the USB 3.0 connectivity. There’s even an extra port compared to the featured deal, and this one also carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 515 customers.

Sabrent Aluminum Mini USB 3.0 Hub features:

Easily add up to three devices with the Sabrent USB 3.0 rotatable hub. Effective for all computers and laptops and particularly those that come with a limited number of ports. Avoid interchanging your USB-devices and having to decide between synchronizing your phone or working with your external hard drive. By utilizing the Sabrent USB 3.0 rotatable hub, you can employ all of your devices at once.

