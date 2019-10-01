WD’s 2TB Red HDD is perfect for expanding your Plex library at $63 (Reg. $85+)

Amazon is offering the WD Red 2TB NAS Hard Drive (WD20EFRX) for $62.99 shipped. This is down from its $86 going rate at B&H, and it’s been around that price at Amazon lately until dropping to its new all-time low there. I personally love WD’s Red hard drives and have several of them in my NAS setup. They’ve always been reliable for me with many terabytes of data being read or written. WD also ships its Red HDDs with a 3-year warranty to help give you peace of mind that your drive won’t fail you. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re on a tighter budget, opt for the 1TB WD Blue hard drive. At $43.50, it’s far more affordable than the 2TB drive above. Just keep in mind you’re losing 50% of the storage space and getting a drive that isn’t built for 24/7 use. However, if it’s a normal computer build you’re after, it’ll get the job done just fine.

Don’t forget about the WAVLINK USB 3.0 to SATA adapter we have on sale for under $13 shipped. It’ll make moving data between drives much easier, as the old one can be connected outside of the computer.

WD Red HDD features:

Specifically designed for use in NAS systems with up to 8 bays

Supports up to 180 TB/yr workload rate* |*Workload Rate is defined as the amount of user data transferred to or from the hard drive. Workload Rate is annualized (TB transferred times (8760 / recorded power-on hours)). Workload Rate will vary depending on your hardware and software components and configurations.

NASware firmware for compatibility

Small and home office NAS systems in a 24/7 environment

3-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

