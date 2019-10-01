This USB 3.0 to SATA dock belongs on every DIYers desk for under $13 shipped

WAVLINK Direct (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its USB 3.0 to SATA External Hard Drive Dock for $12.89 shipped when you use the code 32ALGZML at checkout. This is down over 30% from its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re an at-home computer repair technician for the family, or just someone who likes to tinker around, this is a must-have addition to any kit. It offers the ability to connect just about any hard drive or SSD to your computer through a simple USB 3.0 connection. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Now, if you’re using a Mac that has USB-C, this won’t work natively. You’ll need to grab something like Rankie’s USB 3.0 to USB-C adapter 2-pack at $4 Prime shipped. This budget-friendly add-on costs far less than you’ll save with today’s lead deal. Plus, it gives you two adapters, leaving one leftover for converting other devices.

While you’re at it, don’t forget that Sabrent’s 3-port Mini Aluminum USB 3.0 Hub just dropped to a new Amazon low at $11. It turns a single USB port into three and would pair perfectly with your spare adapter.

We also spotted that Sabrent’s Mac Mini mount is down to $13 for the first time ever at Amazon. This will give your workspace a much cleaner design, while still retaining access to your USB ports, making it super simple to plug in your new hard drive dock.

WAVLINK USB 3.0 to SATA HDD Dock features:

Supports Standard Desktop 2.5″/3.5″ SATA Hard Drives or SSD

Equipped with USB3.0; Support SATA III (6 Gbps) with UASP for optimal performance; Backward compatible with USB 2.0 /1.1

Fashionable & Artistic Modeling, APS plastic material Excellent cooling performance, easy set up for you

Tool-free installation allows users to install and unmount within 3 seconds at ease, hot-swapping supported, plug and play

No drivers are required for the disk dock itself as it uses the standard USB Mass Storage class support already provided in Windows 10 through XP, Mac OS X, and Linux / Unix

