Give your MacBook a boost with this aluminum stand for $17 (Reg. $30)

- Oct. 2nd 2019 9:18 am ET

Puroma Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its aluminum MacBook stand in silver for $16.95 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. At under $17, this affordable stand offers an easy way to boost your MacBook or PC to eye-level. It also provides a space for ventilation to keep things cool while in-use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep things organized and put your savings to good use with a four-pack of Nite Ize three-inch rubber ties. At $4.50, you could even afford to buy two with today’s price difference on the lead deal. These nifty ties are great for keeping cables in order at your desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon reviewers.

Puroma Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

  • Ergonomics: Raise your laptop closer to eye level for better sight angle. And it can help reduce neck/shoulder fatigue.
  • Secure & Sturdy: Special raised front edges secure your laptop in place, 2 flexible support bars can reduce jitter effectively when typing on laptops.
  • Reclaim Desk Space: The space below can be used to place keyboards or other office essentials, free up desktop space and keep it organized.

