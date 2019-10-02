Give your MacBook a boost with this aluminum stand for $17 (Reg. $30)

Puroma Direct (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its aluminum MacBook stand in silver for $16.95 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. At under $17, this affordable stand offers an easy way to boost your MacBook or PC to eye-level. It also provides a space for ventilation to keep things cool while in-use. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Keep things organized and put your savings to good use with a four-pack of Nite Ize three-inch rubber ties. At $4.50, you could even afford to buy two with today’s price difference on the lead deal. These nifty ties are great for keeping cables in order at your desk. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon reviewers.

Puroma Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

Ergonomics: Raise your laptop closer to eye level for better sight angle. And it can help reduce neck/shoulder fatigue.

Secure & Sturdy: Special raised front edges secure your laptop in place, 2 flexible support bars can reduce jitter effectively when typing on laptops.

Reclaim Desk Space: The space below can be used to place keyboards or other office essentials, free up desktop space and keep it organized.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!