Amazon 1-day Acer sale from $7.50: Chromebooks, monitors, bags, much more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some deep deals on Acer computers and accessories. Prices start from less than $7.50 with free shipping on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just about all products in the sale carry solid ratings as well. We are seeing a selection of deals on monitors ranging from 32-inch WQHD displays to much more budget-friendly options from $60. That’s on top of some Amazon lows on Chromebooks and bags to carry them in. You’ll even find some great deals on gaming-related gear like mice, headsets and more. Head below for our top picks from the sale.

Top Picks from the Acer Sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Acer sale right here, but we have even more display and monitor deals live right now. That includes LG’s 27-inch UltraGear 144Hz Monitor at $250 (Reg. $320) and BenQ’s 27-inch 1440p Display for $549 (Reg. $650). You’ll also find Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor at the Amazon low of $250 ($100 off)

Acer Chromebook 15 Intel N3350:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS; an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today; CB515 1HT C2AE comes with 15.6 inch Full HD Touch Display, Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB LPDDR4 Memory, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, Aluminum Cover, 180 Degree Lay Flat Design, Up to 12 hours Battery Life

