Apple’s 2019 27-inch 5K iMac with 2TB HDD returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s 2019 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.7GHz/8GB/2TB for $2,099 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s a $200 savings off the original price and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s iMac is a great all-in-one solution for those wanting a powerful desktop with a gorgeous built-in display. With the 2019 iMac 5K you’ll get two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a quad-core processor, and more, making it a capable machine for any task.

Leverage your savings and grab a Twelve South Backpack for iMac. This nifty accessory is made of aluminum so it matches your Apple vibes and allows you to easily add a hard drive on the back of your computer, hiding it from view. It’s a great way to attach various accessories to Apple’s iMac without cramping your minimalist style.

Be sure to hit up our Apple guide for even more deals on Macs, the latest iPads, Apple Watches, and more. We’re constantly updating this page to ensure it has all of the best Apple deals throughout the week.

Apple 27-inch 5K iMac features:

27-Inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

6-Core 9th-generation Intel Core i5 Processor

Radeon Pro 570x, 575x, or 580x Graphics processor

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Magic mouse 2

