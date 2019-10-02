Aukey’s 12W Dimmable Gooseneck LED Floor Lamp gets $30 discount down to $40

Aukey Direct via Amazon offers its 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is $7 under our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Standing over 70-inches tall, this LED floor lamp features a gooseneck design that makes it a notable companion to a reading chair and more. It can output 1200 lumens of light while only drawing 12W of power, and features 20 brightness levels. Plus, you’ll be able to swap between three color temperature settings, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

In search of a new lamp but don’t mind missing out on the flexible design? Ikea’s 69-inch Floor Uplight Lamp includes an LED bulb and will only set you back $30 at Amazon. Or if you’re looking to take advantage of an existing smart bulb, grab just the lamp by itself for $25. In either case, you’ll pocket some additional cash compared to the featured deal while still brightening your family room of office.

Aukey 12W Dimmable LED Floor Lamp features:

Multi-Purpose & Stable: Minimalist Modern LED Standing lamp with large light diffuser panel brings ultra-bright white light or soft, warm light to your study, bedroom, or living room. It meets the need for extra illumination beside the sofa or in your favorite reading spot. The LT-ST35’s weighted, high-stability base ensures that no one includes kids or pets will knock it over easily

