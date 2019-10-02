Score AirPrint + Google Cloud Print in Canon’s $99 AiO laser printer

Walmart is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint-enabled Wireless Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer (MF232w) for $99 shipped. This is down from its $190 list price at Best Buy and matches our last mention. This model sports AirPlay capabilities, making it super simple to turn documents from digital to physical on any Apple device. Plus, with Google Cloud Print, you can use this laser printer from anywhere as long as you’re logged into the associated Google account. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the all-in-one design to save 20%. The Brother Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing (HL-L2300D) is $80 shipped on Amazon. Brother is my personal favorite brand when it comes to printers, and I’ve been using their laser products for many years. The main downside here is that you’ll lose out on the all-in-one features, as well as wireless connectivity.

You can save even more when opting for the Canon Inkjet Photo Printer (TS202) at $35 shipped on Amazon. You’re losing out on quite a bit here, namely the laser printing aspect (which is far better than inkjet). However, at nearly 70% of the cost of today’s lead deal, this is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Canon AirPrint Laser Printer features:

Canon imageCLASS MF232w All-in-One Printer: Keep up with the demands of your small office or home business with this Canon imageCLASS laser printer. The multifunction unit features mobile capabilities, letting you connect up to five separate devices without the need for a router. Scan documents on this Canon imageCLASS laser printer and send them directly to email with the touch of a button.

