Corsair’s K63 compact gaming keyboard is built for smaller workspaces at $50

Amazon is offering the Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $49.99 shipped. Also available direct. This is down from its $75 list price, $70 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for its all-time low. This keyboard is built for those working with a compact desk. It ditches the normal 10-key in favor of a much smaller design. Plus, with Cherry MX Red switches, this keyboard is built to last. There’s also per-key backlighting here, allowing you greater customizability for the ultimate workstation. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
No need of a full-on mechanical keyboard? The Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard offers RGB backlighting, dedicated media controls, and a spill-resistant design for $42 shipped. Though it doesn’t have Cherry MX Red switches, it offers a more customizable experience. Or, save even more when opting for the Havit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse combo at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.
CORSAIR K63 Compact Keyboard features:
- Gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate performance and competitive advantage
- Brilliant red LED backlighting enhances the experience with dynamic and virtually unlimited lighting adjustability
- It’s great for travel, and you’ll have more room for your mouse
- Control to adjust audio on-the-fly without interrupting your game
