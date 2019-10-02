Corsair’s K63 compact gaming keyboard is built for smaller workspaces at $50

Amazon is offering the Corsair K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $49.99 shipped. Also available direct. This is down from its $75 list price, $70 going rate at Amazon, and is a match for its all-time low. This keyboard is built for those working with a compact desk. It ditches the normal 10-key in favor of a much smaller design. Plus, with Cherry MX Red switches, this keyboard is built to last. There’s also per-key backlighting here, allowing you greater customizability for the ultimate workstation. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

No need of a full-on mechanical keyboard? The Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard offers RGB backlighting, dedicated media controls, and a spill-resistant design for $42 shipped. Though it doesn’t have Cherry MX Red switches, it offers a more customizable experience. Or, save even more when opting for the Havit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse combo at $20 Prime shipped on Amazon.

CORSAIR K63 Compact Keyboard features:

Gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate performance and competitive advantage

Brilliant red LED backlighting enhances the experience with dynamic and virtually unlimited lighting adjustability

It’s great for travel, and you’ll have more room for your mouse

Control to adjust audio on-the-fly without interrupting your game

