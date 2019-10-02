Insignia’s Amplified 50-mile OTA Antenna can be yours at 20% off, now just $40

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Insignia Amplified 50-mile OTA Antenna for $39.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from the usual $50 price tag, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d typically pay $50 or more for similar models at Amazon. Powered by an in-line amplifier, Insignia’s OTA antenna lets you enjoy content from 50-miles away. So whether you’re looking to catch local NFL games, the news, or other shows, this is a must-have addition for supplementing a cord-cutting setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more details.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 50-miles away, the AmazonBasics Ultra Thin Indoor TV Antenna covers a 35-mile range and will only run you $20.

Insignia Amplified 50-mile OTA Antenna features:

Improve signal clarity with this Insignia thin film amplified indoor antenna. The 50-mile range ensures strong signal reception, while a 10-foot coaxial cable makes for easy routing. This Insignia thin film amplified antenna easily mounts on a wall or flat surface and comes with a tabletop base for convenient placement.

