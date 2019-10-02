Save up to $100 on Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay Receivers with deals from $330

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the previous generation Kenwood 7-inch In-Dash CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX7706S for $329.99 shipped. Find it directly from Best Buy, as well as at Crutchfield for the same price. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the best price we’ve seen in the past. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more discounts on Kenwood CarPlay receivers.

The official Best Buy eBay store is also discounting the current generation version of Kenwood’s 7-inch CarPlay Receiver DMX9706S for $499.98 shipped. Much the lead deal you’ll find it available directly from Best Buy as well as Crutchfield. Today’s offer saves you $100, and is not only one of the first discounts we’ve seen, but a new low.

Compared to the previous version, you’re looking at the inclusion of an extra USB port. This not only lets you refuel an extra device, but means you could wire up a USB port in the back seat of the car. So when your friends inevitably try to take over as in-car DJs, they won’t have to mess with things up front. Reviews are still coming in here, but initial impressions are positive thus far.

Regardless of which option you decide on complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with your savings. You’ll need it to take advantage of CarPlay with either receiver.

Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Turn your smartphone into an entertainment controller with this Kenwood digital multimedia receiver. USB Rapid Charge devices charge faster than average and, because of Bluetooth phone pairing, you can play audio on two devices at once. The iDatalink Maestro RR on this Kenwood digital multimedia receiver lets you seamlessly interface with satellite radio.

