Lexar Fingerprint-enabled USB 3.0 Flash Drives are on sale from $30 (25% off)

Amazon offers the Lexar 128GB JumpDrive Fingerprint-enabled USB Flash Drive for $49.99 shipped. Also at B&H. For comparison, it typically sells for $65. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention as well and right at the historic Amazon all-time low price. Features include a built-in fingerprint scanner, which can track up to 10 users at once. But don’t worry about the extra security slowing you down, as it promises “ultra-fast recognition in less than one second.” Includes 256-bit encryption and a three-year warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars. More below.

If you’re willing to cut the storage in half, there are even more savings to be had. The 64GB model offers all of the same specs, shy of the storage capacity, for $29.99. It typically goes for $35 or more. If you’re looking to simply back-up some documents or images, this is an easy way to add secure storage to your setup at an affordable price.

Lexar JumpDrive Finerprint USB Flash Drive features:

Up to 10 fingerprint IDs allowed

Ultra-fast recognition – less than 1 second

Easy set-up, no software driver needed (**Fingerprint registration software only compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10. Software required to create/edit accounts and adjust partition size. Regular flash drive use compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS.)

Securely protects files using 256-bit AES encryption

Three-year limited warranty

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!