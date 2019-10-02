Score Motorola’s unlocked Moto G7 Android Smartphone at $230 (Save $70)

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $229.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $300, like you’ll find at Best Buy and direct from Motorola, today’s offer is $20 under the current Amazon price drop and right around the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 930 customers.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 64GB of onboard storage won’t cut it. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $20 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

