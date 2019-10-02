Pack smarter with this 2-in-1 Rollux Expandable Suitcase, now $295 (Orig. $349)

- Oct. 2nd 2019 4:07 pm ET

0

Working out what to pack for your vacation or business trip can be tricky. The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase gives you total flexibility, transforming from a standard carry-on bag to a full-sized suitcase in seconds. You can get yours now for just $295 (Orig. $349) at 9to5Toys Specials.

For most trips of a few days, it isn’t necessary to pack more than one bag. Taking a carry-on means saving on baggage fees, but you can’t take as many clothes. On the flip side, a suitcase offers more storage at the expense of fees and space in your hotel room.

Rollux was made to solve this dilemma. Thanks to an award-winning design, this suitcase can shapeshift to meet your luggage needs. At full size, the bag has a volume of 93 liters, and has detachable spinner wheels. When you want to travel light, you simply collapse the main compartment.

With a shell made from water-resistant fabric, Rollux is durable enough for any flight. It’s perfect for business trips, short vacations and shopping trips abroad.

Order now for $295 to get your Rollux (worth $349) and choose from three colors on the deal page: blue, orange, or turquoise.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author