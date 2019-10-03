Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater, and Fan (HP01) for $161.49 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $337 off the going rate in new condition at retailers like Amazon and is within a couple bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. It also happens to be nearly $600 off Dyson’s latest iteration. I don’t know about you, but temps are dropping in my neck of the woods. Now’s the time when having a space heater on hand can prove to be exceptionally useful. Not only can this unit heat, it can also purify the air and cool you off with its built-in fan, making it a well-rounded option fit for use in all seasons. Customers will receive a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below to find more products included in this Dyson sale. Oh, and be sure to use the code mentioned above to lock in the full savings.

More products in this Dyson sale:

Only need to heat one room? Consider opting for DeLonghi’s Slim Convector Heater for $125. I own this heater and absolutely love its high-end looks and reliable performance. Installation was simple and it can be used with or without a fan, allowing you to heat a room in complete silence, if preferred.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool features:

CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99.97% of allergens as small as 0. 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores

PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room. Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow. Up to 350° of oscillation directs airflow where you need it

HEATING: Can be used for long-range personal heating or fast, even room heating

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!