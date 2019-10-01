Over many years, Dyson has become a main innovator in the vacuum, fan, and air purifier space. Not only do the company’s products have a tendency to tackle problems that the rest of the market has missed, its inventions often look better, too. That was the case six months ago when it launched a USB-C smart lamp and today following the debut of its new Pure Cryptomic air purifiers.

Dyson Pure Cryptomic: Lifetime formaldehyde removal

As a follow-up to its already-desirable air purifiers, Dyson’s upgraded Pure Cryptomic offerings set out to destroy formaldehyde, potentially alleviating various kinds of discomfort. The form-factor of each new purifier is in-line with what we’ve come to expect from Dyson, mimicking TP01 and HP01 models.

For those unfamiliar, formaldehyde is known for irritating skin, eyes, nose and throat. In some instances, taking in high levels of it have been linked to various cancer types. This certainly makes a case for why the Pure Cryptomic lineup should exist.

Despite the fact that there are many ways to remove formaldehyde, Dyson’s new offerings are quite innovative as replacement filters are not required. Granted, owners will still want to swap out HEPA and carbon filters every twelve months or so. Regardless, these air purifiers feature technology that allows its formaldehyde filter to last a lifetime.

Pricing and availability

Much like Apple, Dyson is not afraid to pass along the cost of research and development to its customers. For those interested in a fan-only unit that resembles its TP01 model, customers will need to fork over $649.99. If you live in a cold climate and are on the hunt for a model that can keep you warm as well, Dyson’s all-in-one that mimics its HP01 model is likely a better choice. At $749.99, it’s the most pricey of the two and requires a large investment to be sure.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to air purifiers, I find their ability to strip away unpleasant odors immensely compelling. Top this off with heating and cooling abilities and Dyson’s products were already very enticing. With the potential of removing formaldehyde, Dyson’s Pure Cryptomic lineup further propels itself ahead.

Along with an increasingly large set of features, Dyson’s Pure Cryptomic air purifiers also ratchet up the price. At $399 for its standard all-in-one, $750 feels incredibly high. That being said, I bought a Dyson stick vacuum several months back and have been quite impressed with its capabilities. It performs just as well as the day it was received, leading me to believe it stick around for years to come.

