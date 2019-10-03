EcoVessel’s ASPEN Bottle keeps your drink cold for 100 hours, deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering some notable price drops on EcoVessel insulated bottles and tumblers. Starting from $10, everything in the sale ships free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. You can grab the EcoVessel ASPEN 25-Ounce Wine & Water Bottle for $14.99. Down from the usual $30, this is the current best price we can find. These bottles start at $24 or so on Amazon and go up from there. Available in gold, smoke grey and copper, you will more than likely have the most unique bottle in the gym or workplace if you grab an EcoVessel. Featuring TriMax insulation, they can keep your beverages cold for “up to 100 hours” or hot for 20. You’re also looking at a leakproof lid and an 18/8 stainless steel, condensation-free construction. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale as you’ll also find the EcoVessel Port 10.4-Ounce Thermal Tumbler at 50% off right now. The $10 tumbler has a 10-oz. capacity and the same 18/8 stainless steel build quality. Rated 4+ stars.

However, if you don’t need the lengthy temperature retention and stainless steel build, you can get an even larger bottle for less. The 32-Ounce Pogo Tritan Water Bottle sells for $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands. Clearly it won’t maintain the temperature of your water for very long, but it’s also larger and nearly half the price.

EcoVessel ASPEN 25-Ounce Wine & Water Bottle:

Enjoy your beverages at their optimal temperature for hours with this 25-ounce EcoVessel Aspen stainless steel water bottle. TriMax insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 100 hours or hot for 20 hours, and quick-opening internal threading and a silicone base ensure a sturdy grip. With 18/8 stainless steel construction, this EcoVessel Aspen stainless steel water bottle delivers maximum durability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!