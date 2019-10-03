Track weight and more with Eufy’s P1 Smart Scale for $30 (Reg. $45)

EufyHome via Amazon offers its P1 Smart Scale for $29.99 shipped. It typically goes for $45 and our previous mention was $33. Today’s deal is a match of our Prime Day mention. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Eufy promises improved accuracy, thanks to two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors that ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t need the smart features here, shave about 45% off and go with this glass option from Etekcity instead. With a sleek design and a digital display, it’s sure to get the job done in most applications. Not to mention it’s small enough to slide into your bathroom cabinets when not in use.

Eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

HOLISTIC HEALTH: Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

