Knock 45% off the Garmin Speak Plus Alexa-enabled Dash Cam at $99

BuyDig currently offers the Garmin Speak Plus Alexa-enabled Dash Cam for $99 shipped when code DASH40 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $180 at Amazon, and Best Buy, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $30 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen. Garmin Speak Plus records a 1080p feed and also packs forward collision and lane departure warnings. Plus it also brings Alexa into your car, providing hands-free access to music, news, navigation directions, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Those looking for a more simplistic alternative will find the well-reviewed YI Smart Dash Cam at $50 to be a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll still find 1080p recording, but without the more premium sensors or features. Of course, Alexa integration is a big omission here, as well.

Garmin Speak Plus features:

Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa is what you love about Amazon Alexa, now in your vehicle. Use voice control for hands-free access to music, news, navigation and more. Plus, a built-in dash cam gives you forward collision and lane departure warnings.

