Honeywell’s T5+ HomeKit Thermostat drops to a new Amazon low at $97 (28% off)

Amazon currently offers the Honeywell T5+ Touchscreen Smart Thermostat for $96.85 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $134 or so these days at retailers such as Home Depot, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $10 and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $120 right now. With support for Alexa, Assistant and Siri, Honeywell’s connected thermostat integrates into pretty much any smart home setup. You’ll be able to benefit from seven-day scheduling and location-based automations. Plus, there’s a touchscreen design that lets you adjust settings without pulling out your smartphone. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 140 customers.

With cooler weather around the corner, having a more intelligent thermostat is a must for avoiding coming home to a freezing house. But if you don’t want to pay a premium for smart home control and the like, consider the Honeywell Programmable Thermostat at $44 instead. This option still brings seven-day scheduling and other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. You can even set a weekday and weekend preference, helping to create a more personalized heating setup ahead of winter.

Honeywell T5+ Smart Thermostat features:

The T5+ Smart Thermostat helps you achieve greater comfort and efficiency in your home. It’s easy to install even without a C-Wire, and features a simple, user-friendly interface. The ENERGY STAR certified T5+ Smart Thermostat can be programmed with a schedule or allowed to adapt to your busy life on the fly. Control and monitor usage from anywhere simply by using your smartphone or tablet, integrate it completely with your smart home, and enroll in utility rebate programs so you can earn rewards for helping save energy.

