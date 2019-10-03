Logitech’s Solar Mac Wireless Keyboard is priced from $42 at Amazon (Save 30%)

- Oct. 3rd 2019 12:31 pm ET

from $42
0

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac in Black for $42.26 shipped. The silver model is available for 53 cents more. Today’s deal is 30% off what Best Buy is charging and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When I worked from a desktop Mac, this was my preferred keyboard. Having used it for well over a year, I can vouch that there’s no need to fiddle with batteries or any type of charging. It just works. When compared to Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard you gain full-sized arrow keys, a numeric keypad, and still save a boatload. The discount is even more drastic when comparing to the full-size Apple Magic Keyboard. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Ditch Logitech branding and Mac-formatted keycaps to save big. Arteck’s Solar Wireless Keyboard is only $17 when clipping the on-page coupon. Just like Logitech’s offering, it’s rated to last several months in complete darkness, ensuring it’s always ready to rumble.

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard features:

  • Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness
  • Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them
  • Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing.
  • Tiny Logitech Unifying receiver: Stays in your laptop and connects additional compatible wireless devices.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $42

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Logitech

About the Author