Logitech’s Solar Mac Wireless Keyboard is priced from $42 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac in Black for $42.26 shipped. The silver model is available for 53 cents more. Today’s deal is 30% off what Best Buy is charging and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When I worked from a desktop Mac, this was my preferred keyboard. Having used it for well over a year, I can vouch that there’s no need to fiddle with batteries or any type of charging. It just works. When compared to Apple’s standard Magic Keyboard you gain full-sized arrow keys, a numeric keypad, and still save a boatload. The discount is even more drastic when comparing to the full-size Apple Magic Keyboard. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

Ditch Logitech branding and Mac-formatted keycaps to save big. Arteck’s Solar Wireless Keyboard is only $17 when clipping the on-page coupon. Just like Logitech’s offering, it’s rated to last several months in complete darkness, ensuring it’s always ready to rumble.

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard features:

Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness

Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them

Feel-good typing: Logitech-only concave key cap design for faster, quieter, more comfortable typing.

Tiny Logitech Unifying receiver: Stays in your laptop and connects additional compatible wireless devices.

