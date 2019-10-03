Score two Nest Protect Smoke and CO monitors for $190.50 (Reg. $238), more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off various fire safety tools and equipment. Headlining is a two-pack of Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors for $190.40 shipped. As a comparison, a single unit typically sells for $119, making today’s deal a $48 savings from the regular going rate. Nest Protect connects to your Wi-Fi and monitors both smoke and carbon monoxide in your home. It works with the Nest Thermostat (not required) plus it can alert you via your smartphone as well. It has a “friendly voice alert” system that won’t alarm you too badly if the toast is burning. Over 3,500 Amazon customers have left an impressive 4.4/5 star rating.

Another notable standout from today’s sale is a three-pack of Kidde 10-year Battery Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors for $112.43. You’d typically pay closer to $150 for this bundle. If you don’t need the smart features of today’s lead deal, this offer is certainly worth checking out as a way to outfit your home with smoke and carbon monoxide protection. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nest Protect features:

Both the wired and battery versions of Nest Protect take only minutes to set up with your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Once they’re connected to Wi-Fi, every Nest Protect in your home will automatically connect to the others. The Nest Protect is also easier to attach to the wall or ceiling thanks to a redesigned backplate. Nest Protect has been redesigned from the inside out. It has an industrial-grade smoke sensor, can be hushed from your phone, tests itself automatically, and lasts up to 10 years. And just like the original Nest Protect, it also tells you what’s wrong and can even alert your phone.

