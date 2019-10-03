Don’t think, just buy this four-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties for $2 at Amazon

Amazon offers a four-pack of Nite Ize Original Gear Ties in Black for $1.98 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $5 for this bundle. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Nite Ize has been making these reusable Gear Ties for quite some time now. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” I’ve been leaning on Gear Ties for quite a while now to keep my cables organized, to manage my home theater setup, and to even keep the chip bag closed. At today’s bonkers price of $2, there’s no excuse to pass this offer up. Note: currently backordered a few days. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

When it comes to cable organizers, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For the value and product name, it’s arguably the best price we’ve ever seen. You’d pay over twice as much for a pack of velcro at Amazon and I wouldn’t say that would be nearly as flexible as the Gear Ties here for a variety of tasks.

Nite Ize Original Gear Tie features:

Nite Ize is known for creating products that make your life easier at home, at work, and on the go. Our trusted Original Gear Ties are a favorite around the world for that exact reason. The patented Gear Tie Original is the most versatile way to wrap, hang, and organize nearly anything. Featuring a strong bendable wire interior that holds its shape and durable rubber exterior, Gear Ties can be twisted, tied, and reused over and over, indoors and outdoors. They are waterproof, UV-resistant, and durable – they’ll even hold up to salt water, and they have a soft rubber exterior that won’t scratch, mark or ding. Whether looking for a colorful organizational wrap, a solution for messy cords and wires, a way to make DIY projects easier, or the most versatile tool for your work site, discover for yourself why so many people find Gear Ties to be indispensable.

