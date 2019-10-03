This heads-up display works with any car no matter the age for $24 (Reg. $40)

TIMPROVE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T600 Universal Car Heads-Up Display for $23.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 4GG62226KB at checkout. This is down nearly 50% from its $40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve always wanted to add a heads-up display to your vehicle (and come on, who wouldn’t?) this is a great way to do so. It uses a built-in GPS module for its tracking, making this HUD work with any vehicle regardless of age. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Not looking for a full-on HUD? Check out this Bluetooth OBD-II adapter for $11 Prime shipped. It connects wirelessly to your smartphone, communicating with an app there to easily display your vehicle’s information. This includes speed, RPM, or even engine diagnostic tools like fuel trim, IAC, and more. Plus, it can easily clear pesky check engine codes.

For those in the market for a turn-by-turn navigation solution, we have the Gamin Speak Plus with Alexa on sale for $99. That’s over $80 off its going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked for this OLED GPS with a built-in dashcam.

TIMPROVE Universal Heads-Up Display features:

Unlike other Car HUDs, you do not need to worry about the compatibly, T600 could work for ALL vehicles

T600 HUD is equipped with a high definition 2.2” TFT LCD screen, which displays the information more clearly than the windshield HUD

Almost everything you may need to read during driving will be shown by this HUD, including vehicle speed, driving direction, voltage, driving distance measurement, driving time, and more

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!