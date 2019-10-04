Amazon has the Fossil Gen 3 Explorist Smart Watch for $159 (Reg. up to $250)

Amazon offers the Fossil Men’s Gen 3 Explorist Stainless Steel Smartwatch in Silver and Brown for $159 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for around $250 with today’s deal being a match of the second-best we’ve seen at Amazon. This model just recently dropped to $179 at Fossil. Notable features include heart rate tracking, built-in GPS, smartphone notifications and more. With a water-resistant design, you’ll be able to track a variety of fitness activities and more. Best of all? 24-hour battery life has you covered all day. Rated 4+ stars by over 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Those looking to save further and are willing to ditch the smartphone features here should consider a Timex Weekender instead. While you’ll miss out on various specs like notifications and a water-resistant build, at a fraction of the price this slick timepiece is still worth a look. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Fossil Men’s Gen 3 Explorist features:

It’s adventure time—our Explorist smartwatch keeps you connected wherever the road takes you. Customize the full-round display and three buttons with your handiest features, receive notifications (on the go) and automatically track your activity from the hiking trails to the gym. Smartwatches built with Wear OS by Google™ are compatible with iPhone® and Android™ phones.

