Osmo, one of the fan-favorite STEAM companies around here at 9to5Toys, just announced its partnership with Disney on a new Frozen 2 adventure today. Osmo Super Studio with Frozen 2 is built to allow kids to enjoy an all-new A.I. drawing experience like never before. This is a great way to let your little one get ready for the film’s theatrical release in November while still getting them to learn and grow at the same time.

Osmo’s Super Studio brings real-world drawings to life with Frozen 2

In Osmo’s latest release, the company brings real-world drawings to life through its iPad app like never before. By pulling these drawings into the story’s digital world, this will boost kids’ creativity as they help shape the storyline however they want to. Your child will join Anna, Elsa, and the entire Frozen crew in this storytime adventure, adding their own original art to be more immersed in the story.

“The power of computer vision and AI can bring a child’s imagination to life in new and innovative ways,” said Pramod Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Osmo. “This first-of-its-kind Reflective Animation experience bridges the world populated by the characters beloved by children of all ages with the creativity and artistic expression.”

The Frozen 2 movie hits theaters on November 22nd, so this is a great way to start learning the story of the second iteration of one of the world’s highest-grossing animated and musical films.

What Osmo Super Studio Frozen 2 brings to the table:

Trivia! Learn fun facts inspired by the scenes and characters!

Costumes from the movie! Be the first to see the new looks. Create your own Elsa or Anna gown!

Tutorials! Learn to Draw Olaf with precision and guidance!

Enhanced coloring features! Draw, color, even add glitter as you put your art into your favorite Frozen moments.

Unique formula markers! Unique Wet-Erase Markers make it easy clear the Super Sketchpad and create additional drawings. Hours of replayability.

Add on or start fresh with Osmo Super Studio Frozen 2

If you’re already an Osmo user, we have great news for you. The Frozen 2 add-on will be available for just $19 to those who already have the rest of the kit. However, if you want to get the entire setup with the iPad base and all, it’ll run you $59 and will be available exclusively at Target. Both Amazon and PlayOsmo.com will carry the add-on.

