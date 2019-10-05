Klipsch’s R5 Neckband headphones pack 8 hours of battery + more: $35 (40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Klipsch R5 Neckband Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate there and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. These headphones pack up to eight hours of battery life, offering you all-day listening while at work or the gym. Plus, the neckband has a vibration motor built-in, allowing you to easily know when a call is coming in. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

If wireless connectivity isn’t crucial in your setup, check out the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds for $10 Prime shipped. Sure they require a wire for connection to your smartphone, but at just $10, it’s hard to pass up. You’ll also get passive noise isolation here, helping to block out the world around you.

Klipsch R5 Neckband features:

Frequency response – 50-16,000 Hz and Impedance – 32 ohms

8-Hour battery with neck vibration for calls

5mm driver with huge sound and small fit

Bluetooth 4. 0 with apt

Manufacturer only applies when purchased from and authorized Kirsch reseller

Frequency response – 10Hz-19kHz

