Klipsch’s R5 Neckband headphones pack 8 hours of battery + more: $35 (40% off)

- Oct. 5th 2019 9:30 am ET

Get this deal
$60 $35
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Klipsch R5 Neckband Bluetooth Earbuds for $34.99 shipped. This is down from its $60 going rate there and marks a new low that we’ve tracked. These headphones pack up to eight hours of battery life, offering you all-day listening while at work or the gym. Plus, the neckband has a vibration motor built-in, allowing you to easily know when a call is coming in. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If wireless connectivity isn’t crucial in your setup, check out the Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds for $10 Prime shipped. Sure they require a wire for connection to your smartphone, but at just $10, it’s hard to pass up. You’ll also get passive noise isolation here, helping to block out the world around you.

Klipsch R5 Neckband features:

  • Frequency response – 50-16,000 Hz and Impedance – 32 ohms
  • 8-Hour battery with neck vibration for calls
  • 5mm driver with huge sound and small fit
  • Bluetooth 4. 0 with apt
  • Manufacturer only applies when purchased from and authorized Kirsch reseller
  • Frequency response – 10Hz-19kHz

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$60 $35

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Headphones woot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide