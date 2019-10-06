Powerbeats Pro get first price drop at Amazon to a low of $200 (Reg. $250)

Amazon currently offers the Powerbeats Pro by Dr. Dre Earbuds in Back, Ivory, Navy and Moss for $199.95 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $250, today’s offer is cents under under our previous several mentions, the first time we’ve seen these earbuds on sale at Amazon and one of the best prices yet. Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 755 customers at Amazon has left a 4.1/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

For those who don’t want to pay the Apple tax when bringing home a pair of workout earbuds should consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These $50 earbuds feature IPX7 water-resistance, up to 20 hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!