Score an Amazon low on Roku’s 4K HDR-enabled Premiere at $29 (Reg. $40)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $40, like you’ll still find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an over 27% discount. It matches our previous mention from back in May, but is the first time we’ve seen this price at Amazon. Perfect for enhancing an existing TV with smart capabilities, you’ll be able to enjoy Netflix, Hulu and more in 4K HDR. It features a compact design that plugs into your TV over HDMI and won’t clutter up space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,300 customers.

For comparison, today’s offer is only $2 more than bringing home Roku’s entry-level Express which is at $27 right now. Don’t forget to check out Roku’s refreshed lineup of streaming devices that is centered around a smaller Express and more powerful Ultra.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!