Anker’s latest power banks, speakers, USB-C gear on sale from $11

- Oct. 7th 2019 2:03 pm ET

0

Amazon’s latest Anker sale includes the PowerCore 15000mAh Redux Power Bank for $27.19 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $40 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This power bank includes two USB-A ports with 2A charging. You can count on around three charges of Apple’s latest iPhones in most instances out of this battery pack. Best of all? It weighs under 10-ounces. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 200 Amazon reviewers.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Make sure to check out today's Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on iPhone 11 cases, power banks, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Anker PowerCore 15000 Redux features:

Power Core 15000 Redux The Reimagined High-Capacity Portable Charger From Anker, America’s Leading Charging Brand Faster and safer charging with our advanced technology 30 million+ happy users and counting High Capacity Contains the power to charge iPhone X three-and-a-half times, Galaxy S9 four times, or 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 almost one-and-a-half times. High-Speed Charging Technology Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technologies combine to ensure the fastest possible charge up to 2. 4 amps. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge. Leading Safety Anker’s MultiProtect safety system combines with reliable and long-lasting battery cells—the same cells used by leading electric automakers.

