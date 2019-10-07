Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max and XR Smart Battery Cases now $102 (Reg. $129)

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPhone XS and XS Max Smart Battery Cases for $102 shipped. Regularly $129 for each, this is a match of the best price we’ve tracked in both instances. Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max Smart Battery Case delivers substantial extra power to your everyday carry. You can count on up to an additional 37 hours of talk time here, making it easy to have enough just to last your entire day. Better yet? It charges via both USB-C PD and wirelessly, which is ideal for easy power-ups wherever your adventures take you.

Apple’s official iPhone XR case is also on sale for $102, down from its usual $129 price tag.

If you’re not yet ready to shell out over $100 for a battery case, consider going with a portable power pack instead. This model from Aukey is $40 and offers substantial I/O, including USB-C, for just about any situation. It has stellar ratings as well from over 530 Amazon reviewers.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 37 hours

Internet use up to 20 hours

Video playback up to 25 hours

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!