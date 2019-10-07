Cole Haan is celebrating the start of October with a Semi-Annual Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide including new arrivals. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, outerwear, handbags and more. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Wagner Grand Chelsea Boots. Originally priced at $300, however during the sale you can find it for $210. These boots are very versatile to dress up or down and they’re available in four color options. They’re lightweight and are cushioned for additional comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s Semi-Annual Sale below.

Hiking boots are a huge trend for this fall and during the Cole Haan Semi-Annual Sale there are an array of styles to choose from. Our favorite is the ZEROGRAND Hiker Boot that’s currently marked down to $210 and originally was priced at $300. This style is great whether you’re heading to work, hiking or heading out on a rainy day.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Winnie Grand Boots are another standout from this sale. This boot features a polished leather that looks stylish and it’s available in two color options. It also has a block heel to make walking a breeze and they are waterproof. These boots are on sale for $175 and originally were priced at $250.

Our top picks for women include:

