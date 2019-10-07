Cree Connected Smart LED Light Bulbs hit new Amazon low at $6

Amazon offers the Cree Connected 60W Smart LED Light Bulb for $5.90 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’ll typically find it for over $10 at various retailers including Home Depot, which has it listed for $12. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This dimmable LED light bulb comes from one of the biggest names out there in Cree. Features include support for smart home platforms like Alexa. Each bulb is rated for 22 years of use with illumination up to 815 lumens. Ships with a three-year warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars by 700 Amazon reviewers.

Drop the smarts and pick up a single LED bulb for a bit less. These dimmable LED light bulbs are rated for 15,000 hours of use and a substantial savings over traditional alternatives. It’s a great way to make the jump from old school light bulbs to new LED alternatives at a great price.

Cree Smart LED Light Bulbs feature:

  • Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only
  • Compatible with multiple platforms including Amazon Echo, Wink, Wemo, smartphones and zigbee certified hubs (hub sold separately)
  • Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub
  • 3 year limited warranty
  • Illumination upto 815 lumens
  • 60 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source

