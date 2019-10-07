Eastbay offers 20% off orders of $99+ with free shipping: Nike, adidas, more

Eastbay is offering 20% off orders of $99 or more with code SCORE20 at checkout. Find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more. Receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nike Zoom KD 12 are on sale for $120, which is down from its original rate of $150. This sneaker is Kevin Durrant’s signature basketball shoe and they’re lightweight to make you feel quick on your feet. These shoes are also cushioned at the insole and sides for additional comfort. Best of all, this style is available in an array of color options. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Eastbay.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off all sale items.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!